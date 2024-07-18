Senga (shoulder/triceps) is expected to make another rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse this weekend, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

After building up to 4.2 innings and 67 pitches in his most recent rehab outing with Syracuse this past Sunday, Senga looked like he might have had a chance at making his next start with the big club, but the Mets will instead send him out for one more tune-up appearance in the minors. Assuming Senga is able to build on his pitch count and experiences no setbacks during his upcoming minor-league outing, he could return from the 60-day injured list to make his 2024 Mets debut during the club's home series with Atlanta that begins July 25. Senga was placed on the IL coming out of spring training with a strained right shoulder, then battled triceps inflammation during the rehab process that ended up setting him back further.