Acuna is expected to compete for the Mets' third-base job during spring training, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Assuming Pete Alonso moves on -- which is the expectation -- Mark Vientos will slide to first base, creating an opening at third. Acuna has never played the hot corner in pro ball, but he's a capable defender at shortstop and second base and the Mets evidently feel he could handle the hot corner fine. Slated to turn 23 in March, Acuna slashed .308/.325/.641 in 14 regular-season games for the Mets in 2024, although that was after he hit just .258/.299/.355 at Triple-A Syracuse. Ideally, the Mets would probably prefer to give him more seasoning at Syracuse, but Acuna currently is in line to compete with Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio (knee) for reps at third base with the big club.