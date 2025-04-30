Acuna went 2-for-4 with a steal and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Acuna notched his second straight multi-hit game Tuesday with singles in the second and third inning and came around to score both times. He added his seventh steal of the season and is far and away the Mets leading base stealer. The 23-year-old has held his own through the first month of the season, hitting .300/.355/.371 with five extra-base hits, three RBI, 13 runs and a 6:14 BB:K in 76 plate appearances.