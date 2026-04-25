White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Acuna isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
The White Sox have alternated between starting Acuna and Tristan Peters in center field since April 15, and Saturday will mark Peters' turn to join the starting nine.
More News
-
White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Idle Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: On bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Pair of hits, stolen base in win•
-
White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Idle Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Sitting down Saturday•