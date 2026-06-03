White Sox's Luisangel Acuna: Steals three bases Tuesday

Acuna went 2-for-3 with one walk, three stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.

It was just Acuna's ninth start since the beginning of May. He made noise on the bases Tuesday, generating Chicago's first run on his own. After a leadoff walk in the third inning, Acuna stole second and third before scoring when Alex Jackson threw the ball into left field on the second swiped bag. Acuna showed what he can do when he gets on base, but getting on base has been the problem for him this season. Acuna is slashing a miserable .179/.233/.189 with one extra-base hit, five RBI, 12 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and a 7:21 BB:K across 117 plate appearances.