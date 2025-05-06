Acuna isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Acuna will grab a seat on the bench for the second game in a row after going 3-for-8 during Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis. Jeff McNeil will get the nod at second base and bat seventh.
