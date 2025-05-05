Acuna is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Acuna played in both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, going 3-for-8 with one stolen base and one run scored. He'll get a breather Monday while Jeff McNeil starts at second base and bats eighth against Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson.
More News
-
Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Three hits, steal in matinee loss•
-
Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Swipes bag Tuesday•
-
Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Starting at keystone again Monday•
-
Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Hitting bench Wednesday•
-
Mets' Luisangel Acuna: Out of lineup again•