Mets' Marcus Semien: Activated Thursday

The Mets reinstated Semien (hip) from the injured list Thursday.

Semien has been shelved by a Grade 3 hip flexor strain since June 25, but after going 2-for-3 with a three-run homer during a rehab game Sunday, he's been cleared to return to the active roster before Thursday's second-half opener against Philadelphia -- well ahead of his initial 4-to-6-week timeline. The 35-year-old figures to reclaim his role as New York's primary second baseman despite slashing just .214/.271/.341 through 318 plate appearances. Zack Short was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.