Mets' Marcus Semien: Goes deep again Monday

Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss against the Mariners.

Semien rocketed the seventh pitch of his at-bat against Emerson Hancock over the left-field fence in the sixth inning to give the Mets a brief 2-1 lead. It marked Semien's second homer in as many days and third long ball across his past seven games, during which he has gone 8-for-23 (.348). It's been a challenging first season in New York for the second baseman, who's hitting .228 with a .630 OPS, six homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs and five stolen bases across 60 games.