Mets' Marcus Semien: Goes deep for second straight game

Semien went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk and scored two additional runs in Monday's 14-3 win against Atlanta.

Semien's blast was a 424-foot, two-run shot in the sixth inning that broke a 3-3 tie. It was his second homer in as many games and his third over his past five contests. Semien also logged his first multi-hit performance over his past 13 games, snapping what had been an ugly 4-for-43 stretch at the plate. He's batting just .214 on the campaign, but with 12 homers through 88 contests, Semien is only three shy of the 15 long balls he swatted across 127 regular-season contests last year.