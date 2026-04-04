Semien went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Giants.

Semien logged just his second multi-hit effort of the season. It included a fourth-inning homer, his first of the campaign and his first extra-base hit since Opening Day. The second baseman is still batting just .214 despite the big game, but his struggles have yet to cost him playing time. Semien was limited to 15 homers in 127 regular-season games for the Rangers last season, but he had hit at least 23 long balls while playing in at least 159 games in each of the previous four campaigns. Semien's sub-.700 OPS marks in each of the last two years are discouraging, especially since age is not on the side of the 35-year-old for a potential bounce-back year. He'll need to hit better if he's going to move up from the No. 7 spot in the order he's occupied for the first week of the season.