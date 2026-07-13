Mets' Marcus Semien: Kicks off rehab assignment

Semien (hip) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday, logging five innings at second base while going 2-for-3 with a three-run home run.

After landing on the shelf June 25 due to a Grade 3 left hip flexor strain, Semien initially appeared unlikely to make it back from the injured list before the beginning of August, but he's made more rapid progress in his recovery than anticipated. Semien will put his rehab assignment on hold during the All-Star break, but he's expected to report back to Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse over the weekend to continue stockpiling at-bats in games. If all goes well in his initial rehab games following the break, Semien could get the green light to rejoin the Mets at some point during the final two weeks of July.