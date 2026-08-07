Mets' Marcus Semien: On base four times Thursday

Semien went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Guardians.

The veteran second baseman got the Mets on the board in the second inning with a solo shot off Foster Griffin, Semien's fourth long ball in the last 14 games and his 13th of the season. During that stretch, he's compiled a strong .262/.347/.571 slash line with two steals, eight RBI and 10 runs, as Semien tries to salvage his first campaign for New York. Despite the recent success at the plate, his .633 OPS on the season is still tracking toward being the worst mark of his career.