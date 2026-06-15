Mets' Marcus Semien: Slugs ninth homer

Semien went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

The veteran second baseman took Bryce Elder deep in the fifth inning, going back-to-back with rookie A.J. Ewing to extend the Mets' lead in an eventual 8-1 romp. Semien has had a tough start to his New York tenure, but he's at least found his power stroke the last few weeks. Over his last 18 games, Semien's launched six of his nine homers on the year, but during that stretch he's batting just .231 (15-for-65) with a 25.4 percent strikeout rate.