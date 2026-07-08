Mets' Marcus Semien: Unlikely to return in July

Semien (hip) is unlikely to return before the end of July, Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic report.

Semien landed on the 10-day injured list in late June with a left hip flexor strain that's bothered him at least since early May. He believes the nagging injury affected his performance and was a result of compensating for an old foot injury, noting that "it got to the point where sprinting 100 percent was not possible." However, after working to "strengthen some things," Semien is "feeling really good." Semien will likely require a rehab assignment before returning to the Mets' active roster.