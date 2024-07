The Mets acquired Gage from the Dodgers on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Dodgers added Gage to their 40-man roster last week, and he was quickly shipped off to another organization. The left-hander has a 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB over 21 innings at the Triple-A level this season.