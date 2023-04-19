Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday's start versus the Dodgers after three innings for arguing following a sticky substance check, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer's hand and glove were examined by umpire Phil Cuzzi prior to the third inning and he was asked to get a new glove before pitching that frame. The pitcher was examined again before the fourth inning and got into an argument with home play umpire Dan Bellino, who ejected Scherzer. Scherzer appeared to be mouthing "It's rosin!" during the inspection, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The hurler struck out three over three scoreless frames before being ejected. It's possible Scherzer is facing a suspension from Major League Baseball.