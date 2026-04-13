Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Implodes early in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (1-2) took the loss against the Twins on Sunday, allowing eight runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 2.1 innings.
Scherzer opened with a perfect first inning before allowing eight runs while recording just four more outs. His velocity appeared normal, so it doesn't seem tied to the forearm tendinitis the 41-year-old dealt with in his previous outing, but he generated only four whiffs on 68 pitches and surrendered two homers. He'll take an ugly 9.58 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 10.1 innings into a road matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.
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