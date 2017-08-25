Mets' Michael Conforto: Officially placed on DL
The Mets placed Conforto (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
The club is still trying to determine whether Confroto can return this season, as they're weighing surgery to fix his shoulder, which suffered a dislocation and torn posterior capsule. The Mets activated Jeurys Familia in a corresponding roster move.
