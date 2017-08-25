Play

The Mets placed Conforto (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

The club is still trying to determine whether Confroto can return this season, as they're weighing surgery to fix his shoulder, which suffered a dislocation and torn posterior capsule. The Mets activated Jeurys Familia in a corresponding roster move.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast