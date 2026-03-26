Cubs' Michael Conforto: Not starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
The veteran outfielder was expected to open the season as Chicago's primary right fielder versus right-handed pitching with Seiya Suzuki (knee) on the injured list, but Matt Shaw will instead receive the Opening Day nod. Conforto could still get semi-regular opportunities, but between Shaw and Dylan Carlson, there's strong competition for playing time.
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