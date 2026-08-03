Mets' Mitch Voit: Hits ground running at Double-A

Voit has gone 11-for-22 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three steals in three attempts, five RBI, 10 runs and a 5:3 BB:K through his first six games for Double-A Binghamton.

The 21-year-old began the season with High-A Brooklyn, and after a slow start to the campaign he put together a .795 OPS with five homers and 22 steals over 37 games since the beginning of June to earn a promotion. A two-way player in college, Voit has had some adjustments to make in the pros while focusing on his hitting, but his skills are developing quickly, and if he continues to have his way with pitchers in the high minors, a 2027 big-league debut could be on the table. Voit has spent most of his time on defense this season at shortstop, but his long-term future could be at second base.