Voit went 3-for-3 with two walks, a home run, three RBI, four runs scored and four stolen bases for Single-A St. Lucie on Tuesday.

The 38th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft is getting his first taste of pro ball, and he's already making a big impact with his legs. Tuesday's homer was his first with St. Lucie, but he's gone 15-for-15 in steal attempts. The Michigan product is batting just .219 so far, but he already seems to be making adjustments -- after going 7-for-42 (.167) through his first 11 games, he's banged out nine hits in 31 at-bats (.290 batting average) across his last eight contests, including all three of his extra-base hits.