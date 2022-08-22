Fisher made his MLB debut Sunday, pitching three scoreless innings in relief against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out one.

While there isn't much to take away from this fantasy-wise, it was a remarkable performance for Fisher and the Mets. The 26-year-old lefty kept the Mets in the game after they'd fallen behind for a second time, and he did so despite the fact that he had been out of baseball entirely and working a finance job in Omaha just last year. Fisher's stay in the majors may not be a long one, though, as he's put up poor numbers in Triple-A (1.45 WHIP, 6.4 K/9, 4.2 BB/9) this season and wasn't exactly dominant Sunday despite the positive outcome.