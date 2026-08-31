The Mets are expected to recall Morabito from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Morabito will help restore some depth in the outfield after the Mets lost Luis Robert, who was claimed off waivers by the Orioles. The 23-year-old was in the majors for a brief spell earlier this season, going 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts at the plate. Morabito has slashed .254/.355/.388 with 13 home runs and 42 stolen bases across 114 contests for Syracuse this season. With Robert no longer around and Juan Soto limited to designated-hitter duties for the time being, Morabito could see some reps in the outfield down the stretch.