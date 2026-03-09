The Mets optioned Morabito to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.

New York thought highly enough of Morabito to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft this winter and add him to the 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old may need multiple injuries to hit the Mets outfield in order to get a look in the big leagues in 2026. Morabito will be making his Triple-A debut to begin the upcoming season after he spent the entire 2025 campaign at Double-A Binghamton, where he slashed .273/.348/.385 with six home runs and 48 stolen bases over 491 plate appearances.