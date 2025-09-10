Morabito is hitting .273 with six home runs, 45 steals, a nine percent walk rate and a 24 percent strikeout rate in 112 games for Double-A Binghamton.

The speedy outfielder has been at least 18 percent better than the average hitter in the leagues he has played in since rookie ball in 2023, but he has also steadily hit the ball on the ground too often. Morabito had a 55 percent groundball rate last year and has a 53.4 percent groundball rate this year, so while he attempts to pull the ball, unlike some speed-first outfielders, he hasn't had much success lifting the ball in the air consistently. The righty-hitting 22-year-old has stolen 104 bases in 231 games over the past two seasons.