Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a loss to the Rangers.

Alonso gave New York a two-run lead with his blast to center field in the sixth inning, but Texas was able to mount a comeback and pull of the victory. The long ball continued a hot stretch for the first baseman, as he's in the midst of a five-game hitting streak during which he's batted .391 (9-for-23) with two homers and 10 RBI. Alonso is up to 16 home runs and 42 RBI on the campaign along with 42 runs and a .243/.321/.475 slash line.