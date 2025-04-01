Alonso went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-4 win over Miami.

Alonso broke this one wide open in the fifth inning, taking Marlins right-hander Cal Quantrill deep to plate four runs and give the Mets a 6-1 lead. Monday marked the first home run and RBI of the young season for the star slugger, who has gone 3-for-14 (.231) with four walks through four games thus far. With Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto batting in front of him, Alonso should see plenty of RBI chances in 2025.