Alonso went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Miami.

After doubling to plate a run in the first inning, Alonso blasted a three-run homer in the eighth inning to tie the game at 4-4. The star slugger is off to a fast start at the plate, slashing .286/.423/.667 with two long balls, two doubles and eight RBI over 21 at-bats. As long as he's hitting directly behind Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, Alonso should see a great deal of RBI opportunities in 2025.