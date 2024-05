Thomas was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Thomas has gotten out to an impressive start with Double-A Binghamton this season, batting .323 with eight doubles, 13 RBI, 11 runs scored and six stolen bases over 96 at-bats in 25 games so far. The outfielder will look to continue his success at the plate with Triple-A, now just one step away from the majors.