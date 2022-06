Brito (arm) was cleared to make his 2022 debut with the Mets' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate June 11 and has given up one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings between his first two appearances.

A July 2020 signee out of Venezuela, Brito didn't make his professional debut until this month after he missed all of 2021 and the first two months of the current season while recovering from arm surgery.