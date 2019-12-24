Haggerty was designated for assignment by the Mets on Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old made his major-league debut in September, but went 0-for-4 with two runs as he appeared in 11 games. Haggerty was effective in the minors last year, hitting .271/.376/.387 with three home runs and 23 stolen bases, so it's certainly possible that another team could pick him up off waivers. Dellin Betances (Achilles) took Haggerty's place on the 40-man roster.