Reid-Foley signed a one-year deal with the Mets on Friday to avoid arbitration, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Reid-Foley spent two separate stints on the Mets' injured list due to right shoulder impingement, and he was officially shut down in late August after suffering a setback during his rehab assignment. When he was healthy, Reid-Foley proved to an effective relief option for the Mets as he posted a 1.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 21.2 innings in 23 major-league outings.