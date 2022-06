Nido is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Nido will get a much-needed breather after he went 2-for-17 with an RBI and a pair of runs while starting behind the plate in each of the past five games. Patrick Mazeika will get a start at catcher Wednesday, but Nido seems to have clearly established himself as the Mets' No. 1 backstop while James McCann (wrist) remains on the injured list.