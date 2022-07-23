Blankenhorn was designated for assignment Saturday.
Blankenhorn joined the Mets' active roster Friday and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during the loss to the Padres. However, he'll be cast off the 40-man roster after the Mets acquired Michael Perez from the Pirates on Saturday.
More News
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Contract selected, starting Friday•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Back in big leagues•
-
Mets' Travis Blankenhorn: Sent to minors•