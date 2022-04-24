Williams (0-2) took the loss Saturday, coughing up four runs on seven hits over two-plus innings as the Mets fell 5-2 to the Diamondbacks. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The right-hander pitched to contact, throwing 39 of 62 pitches for strikes, and while only one of the hits off Williams went for extra bases, most of them weren't cheapies. His 9.82 ERA through three appearances and 3.2 innings actually understates his struggles, as he's given up two unearned runs as well, and the 29-year-old is one of the most likely candidates in the Mets' bullpen to lose his spot when rosters shrink at the beginning of May -- if he doesn't get optioned to Triple-A Syracuse before then.