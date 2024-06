The Mets recalled Adcock from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Tigers in late May and will now receive his first look in the majors for the Mets. Adcock posted a 3.45 ERA over 15.2 frames in his first taste of the big leagues last year with Seattle, but he's struggled to a 5.82 ERA across 17 outings at the Triple-A level this season.