Taylor (hamstring) is playing in a minor-league rehab game Sunday and could join the team in Chicago ahead of a three-game series against the Cubs that starts Tuesday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Taylor has been on the shelf since Sept. 2 due to a strained left hamstring, but after embarking on a rehab assignment Friday, Taylor is on the brink of returning. Once activated, the 31-year-old will likely be on the short side of a platoon in center field with Cedric Mullins.