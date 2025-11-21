The Mets and Taylor avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.8 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Taylor had been eligible for salary arbitration for a final time. The veteran outfielder has slashed only .235/.289/.361 in his two regular seasons with the Mets but has graded well defensively both years. Taylor currently looks to be at the top of the Mets' center-field depth chart, though the club is expected to pursue upgrades at the position this winter.