Taylor went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

With Starling Marte (knee) landing on the injured list, Taylor and DJ Stewart are expected to split reps in right field. Instead of using a strict platoon, however, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza elected to deploy the right-handed Taylor against Gerrit Cole on Tuesday, perhaps prioritizing Taylor's superior defense. The 30-year-old is making a case for a bigger role with his bat as well, batting .273 (9-for-33) in June with three doubles, a triple, an RBI and five runs.