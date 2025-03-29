Taylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Taylor started both of the Mets' first two games in center field, but he'll give way to Jose Siri on Saturday. Both players are expected to split time in center field somewhat evenly this season, though Taylor's .700 OPS last season compared to Siri's .621 may give the former a slight edge.
