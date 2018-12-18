Lee signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Lee split time between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham in 2018, posting a 2.31 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 74 innings (12 starts, one relief appearance) with the Biscuits but struggling to a 5.02 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 71.2 innings (13 starts) with the Bulls. Given his struggles at Triple-A and the majors, Lee doesn't project as anything more than organizational pitching depth in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories