Pop signed a major-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Pop opted for free agency Wednesday after being DFA'd by the Mariners, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. The 28-year-old righty will join the Mets' big-league bullpen after giving up eight earned runs in just 5.1 innings during his time in Seattle. His recent struggles will most likely limit him to low-leverage work while in New York.