Michael Choice: Re-signs with Korean team
Choice re-signed with the Nexen Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization on a one-year deal in November, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Choice, who last surfaced in the big leagues in 2015 with the Rangers, saw his career stateside stall out due to his poor contact rates, with the Orioles cutting him lose last May after he struggled with their Triple-A affiliate. He ultimately latched on in the KBO last July and enjoyed a productive stint with the Heroes, slashing .307/.390/.653 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI. The 28-year-old will head back to Korea in 2018 and could generate renewed interest from MLB teams with another strong showing abroad.
More News
-
Michael Choice: Released by Orioles•
-
Orioles' Michael Choice: Lands with Baltimore on minor league deal•
-
Indians' Michael Choice: Homers in return from DL•
-
Indians' Michael Choice: Headed to DL with abductor strain•
-
Indians' Michael Choice: Four doubles in 10 games this season•
-
Indians' Michael Choice: Placed on Triple-A DL•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...