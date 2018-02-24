Choice re-signed with the Nexen Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization on a one-year deal in November, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Choice, who last surfaced in the big leagues in 2015 with the Rangers, saw his career stateside stall out due to his poor contact rates, with the Orioles cutting him lose last May after he struggled with their Triple-A affiliate. He ultimately latched on in the KBO last July and enjoyed a productive stint with the Heroes, slashing .307/.390/.653 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI. The 28-year-old will head back to Korea in 2018 and could generate renewed interest from MLB teams with another strong showing abroad.