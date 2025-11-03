Lorenzen will become a free agent after the Royals declined the mutual option in his contract Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen will received a $1.5 million buyout ahead of free agency. The right-hander appeared in 27 games, including 26 starts, with Kansas City in 2025, compiling a 4.64 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 141.2 innings. The 33-year-old owns a career 4.08 ERA and 7.5 K/9 over 11 major-league seasons, and he'll likely have plenty of interested suitors ahead of the 2026 campaign.