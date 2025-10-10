Murakami is expected to be posted for major-league teams by the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball this offseason, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Murakami's move from NPB to MLB has been widely expected, and Yakult team president and acting owner Tetsuya Hayashida indicated in June that he planned to honor the slugger's request to be posted. The 25-year-old posted a 1.043 OPS with 22 home runs over 56 games during an injury-shortened 2025 season for the Swallows. Murakami has been one of Japan's best power hitters for several years and will demand a lucrative contract this offseason. He has spent most of his time at third base in NPB but could play first base and/or designated hitter in MLB. Nikkan Sports has reported that the Yankees, Mets, Phillies and Mariners are expected to be involved in the bidding for Murakami, and Feinsand hears that the Dodgers, Giants and Red Sox could also be in the mix.