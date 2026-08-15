Nationals' Brad Lord: Drawing another start

Lord is slated to start Saturday's game against the Mets at Citi Field, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Lord will be making his second straight appearance as a starter, after he allowed one earned run while striking out four over 2.2 innings and 51 pitches in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Reds. After the Nationals designated Zack Littell and Miles Mikolas within the past two weeks to clear a pair of spots in the rotation, Lord looks as though he's being stretched out to fill one of the openings. Since Lord will be operating with a limited pitch count once again Saturday, the Nationals could turn to lefty Will Dion to piggyback him. In Lord's previous start, Dion tossed three shutout innings of long relief to earn his first MLB win.