Nationals' Brad Lord: Implodes in first loss

Lord (5-1) took a blown save and the loss against Phillies on Tuesday, allowing six runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts while recording two outs in the ninth inning.

Lord entered the ninth inning with an 8-6 lead and struck out the first two batters he faced. From there, he allowed six straight batters to reach base and was ultimately charged with six runs in his first loss of the season. While the 26-year-old entered the appearance with just one save, he sported a 2.29 ERA and was deployed by the Nationals in various situations.The rare clunker ballooned his ERA to 3.31 for the year, to go along with a 1.10 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB across 51.2 innings.