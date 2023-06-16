Edwards picked up a save Thursday's against the Astros, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Hunter Harvey got the first stab at a save for Washington in the ninth inning, but he couldn't protect a 1-0 lead. After the Nationals scored three times in the top of the 10th, Edwards got the call, and he retired the side on 12 pitches (10 of which were a strike). The save was his first since April 8, but with Kyle Finnegan pitching inconsistently of late and Harvey blowing the opportunity Thursday, Edwards could emerge as a more frequent closing option for manager Dave Martinez.