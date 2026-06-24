Nationals' Carson Palmquist: Called up, will serve as opener

The Nationals recalled Palmquist from Triple-A Rochester, and he'll serve as the team's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Though he'll eventually settle into the Washington bullpen, Palmquist will be making his team debut in a starting role. The Nationals are likely counting on the left-handed Palmquist to cover the first inning or two, hoping that he can limit the effectiveness of a Philadelphia lineup that typically features two left-handed hitters in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the top three spots. Right-hander Miles Mikolas will take over in bulk relief once Palmquist exits the contest.